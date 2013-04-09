New Issue-EFSF prices 8.0 bln euro 2018 bond

April 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower The European Financial Stability Facility
Issue Amount 8.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 16, 2018
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 99.606
Reoffer price 99.606
Yield 0.956 pct
Spread 9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 63.2bp
over the 0.5 pct February 2018 OBL
Payment Date April 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs & HSBC
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme
Data supplied by International Insider.