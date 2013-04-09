New Issue-EFSF prices 8.0 bln euro 2018 bond

April 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower The European Financial Stability Facility

(EFSF)

Issue Amount 8.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 16, 2018

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 99.606

Reoffer price 99.606

Yield 0.956 pct

Spread 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 63.2bp

over the 0.5 pct February 2018 OBL

Payment Date April 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs & HSBC

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN EU000A1G0BB2

Data supplied by International Insider.