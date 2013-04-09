FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Valora Holdings prices 120 mln SFR PERP bond
#Credit Markets
April 9, 2013 / 4:36 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Valora Holdings prices 120 mln SFR PERP bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Valora Holdings AG

Issue Amount 120 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 101

Reoffer price 101

Payment Date April 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0211282550

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
