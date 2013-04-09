New Issue-Valora Holdings prices 120 mln SFR PERP bond

April 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Valora Holdings AG
Issue Amount 120 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price 101
Reoffer price 101
Payment Date April 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.