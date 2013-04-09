New Issue-EIB prices $5.0 bln 2018 bond

April 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount $5.0 billion

Maturity Date June 15, 2018

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.4

Spread 20 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 43.05bp

over the UST

Payment Date April 16, 2016

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1-10-100

Governing Law New York

ISIN US298785GC43

