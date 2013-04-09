New Issue-EIB prices $5.0 bln 2018 bond

April 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount $5.0 billion
Maturity Date June 15, 2018
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.4
Spread 20 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 43.05bp
over the UST
Payment Date April 16, 2016
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1-10-100
Governing Law New York
