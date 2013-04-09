FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB prices $5.0 bln 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
April 9, 2013 / 5:07 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-EIB prices $5.0 bln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount $5.0 billion

Maturity Date June 15, 2018

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.4

Spread 20 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 43.05bp

over the UST

Payment Date April 16, 2016

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1-10-100

Governing Law New York

ISIN US298785GC43

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

