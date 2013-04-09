New Issue-Scottish Widows prices dual tranche deal

April 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Scottish Widows PLC
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 850 million sterling
Maturity Date June 16, 2023
Coupon 5.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.57
Yield 5.484 pct
Spread 390 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct March 2022 UKT
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 650 million sterling
Maturity Date June 16, 2043
Coupon 7.0 pct
Reoffer price 98.479
Yield 7.004 pct
Spread 400 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct March 2042 UKT
Common Terms
Payment Date April 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Barclays, Goldman Sachs International
& Lloyds
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
