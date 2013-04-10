FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-MunHyp prices 750 mln euro 2021 bond
April 10, 2013 / 12:26 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-MunHyp prices 750 mln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Muenchener Hypothekenbank eG

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date April 16, 2021

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 1.375 pct

Spread 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 54.2bp

Over DBR Due 2021

Payment Date April 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, DZ Bank, HSBC, LBBW, Unicredit & WGZ

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000MHB09J5

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

