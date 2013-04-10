New Issue-Asia Standard prices 500 mln renminbi 2018 bond

April 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Asia Standard International Group Limited

Issue Amount 500 million renminbi

Maturity Date April 17, 2018

Coupon 6.50 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date April 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, CITIC Securities International, HSBC,

ICBC Asia, Morgan Stanley & UBS

Listing HKSE

Denoms (K) 1000-10

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.