New Issue-EIB adds 1.25 bln euros to 2022 bond

April 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date October 14, 2022
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 104.404
Spread 18 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 51.9bp
Over the 1.5 pct September 4, 2022
Payment Date April 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit
Suisse & SG CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 17.5 cents
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 5.75
billion euro when fungible
