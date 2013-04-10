New Issue-EIB adds 1.25 bln euros to 2022 bond

April 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

{EIB.UL]

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date October 14, 2022

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 104.404

Spread 18 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 51.9bp

Over the 1.5 pct September 4, 2022

DBR

Payment Date April 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit

Suisse & SG CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 17.5 cents

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 5.75

billion euro when fungible

ISIN XS0832628423

Data supplied by International Insider.