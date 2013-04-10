New Issue- First Pacific prices $400 mln 2023 bond

April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower First Pacific Company Limited
Issue Amount $400 million
Maturity Date April 16, 2023
Coupon 4.5 pct
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date April 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Mizuho
Listing SEHK
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
