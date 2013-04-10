New Issue- BMW US prices 1.0 bln euro 2017 bond

April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower BMW US Capital, LLC
Guarantor BMW AG
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date July 18, 2017
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.555
Spread 35 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 89.6bp
Over the OBL 163
Payment Date April 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg,
Morgan Stanley & RBS
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
