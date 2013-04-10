New Issue- BMW US prices 1.0 bln euro 2017 bond

April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BMW US Capital, LLC

Guarantor BMW AG

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date July 18, 2017

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.555

Spread 35 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 89.6bp

Over the OBL 163

Payment Date April 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg,

Morgan Stanley & RBS

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1HJLN2

