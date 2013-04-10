New Issue- Linde AG prices $500 mln 2018 bond

April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Linde AG

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date April 18, 2018

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.694

Yield 1.558 pct

Spread 67 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche bank, HSBC & Morgan Stanley

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1R0733

