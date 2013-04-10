New Issue- DBJ prices $250 mln 2015 FRN

April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Development Bank of Japan Inc

(DBJ)

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date April 17, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 20bp

Issue price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 20bp

Payment Date April 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch & Barclays

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

