FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Linde AG prices 650 mln euro 2023 bond
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 10, 2013 / 2:01 PM / in 4 years

New Issue- Linde AG prices 650 mln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Linde AG

Issue Amount 650 million euro

Maturity Date April 18, 2023

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.302

Yield 2.078 pct

Spread 45 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Bank of America,

Barclays & LBBW

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s) & A (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1R07P5

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.