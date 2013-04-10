New Issue- Vinci SA prices 500 mln euro 2016 FRN

April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Vinci SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 18, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 58bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 58bp

Payment Date April 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Natixis, RBC Capital Markets,

RBS & SMBC

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s) & BBB+ (S&P)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011471010

Data supplied by International Insider.