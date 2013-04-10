FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Vinci SA prices 500 mln euro 2016 FRN
#Credit Markets
April 10, 2013 / 2:16 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Vinci SA prices 500 mln euro 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Vinci SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 18, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 58bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 58bp

Payment Date April 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Natixis, RBC Capital Markets,

RBS & SMBC

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s) & BBB+ (S&P)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011471010

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
