New Issue- FMS Wertmanagement prices 250 mln euro 2015 bond
#Credit Markets
April 10, 2013 / 2:36 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- FMS Wertmanagement prices 250 mln euro 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement Anstalt Des Oeffentlichen

Rechts

Guarantor SoFFin

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date May 22, 2015

Coupon 0.375 pct

Reoffer price 100.341

Yield 0.212 pct

Spread Minus 25 Basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, HSBC & Natixis

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1R0YG1

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

