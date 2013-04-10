New Issue- FMS Wertmanagement prices 250 mln euro 2015 bond

April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement Anstalt Des Oeffentlichen
Rechts
Guarantor SoFFin
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date May 22, 2015
Coupon 0.375 pct
Reoffer price 100.341
Yield 0.212 pct
Spread Minus 25 Basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, HSBC & Natixis
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
