New Issue- Trafigura prices $500 mln Perp bond

April 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perpetual bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Trafigura Beheer BV
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 7.625 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date April 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, RBS & DBS
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.