New Issue-BayernLB prices 100 mln euro 2023 FRN

April 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
Issue Amount 100 millin euro
Maturity Date April 18, 2023
Coupon 12-month Euribor - 5 bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 12-month Euribor - 5 bp
Payment Date April 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance
Programme
Data supplied by International Insider.