New Issue-BayernLB prices 100 mln euro 2023 FRN

April 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

Issue Amount 100 millin euro

Maturity Date April 18, 2023

Coupon 12-month Euribor - 5 bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 12-month Euribor - 5 bp

Payment Date April 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance

Programme

ISIN DE000BLB03J3

