New Issue- DT Hypo prices 125 mln euro 2015 FRN

April 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG
(DT Hypo)
Issue Amount 125 million euro
Maturity Date April 9, 2015
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 5.5bp
Issue price 99.96
Reoffer price 99.96
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 5.5bp
Payment Date April 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) DT Hypo
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
