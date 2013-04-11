New Issue-BayernLB prices 500 mln euro 2023 bond

April 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

Issue Amount 500 millin euro

Maturity Date April 18, 2023

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 98.844

Reoffer price 98.844

Spread 11 Basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, Credit Agricole CIB, ING,

Natixis & UniCredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance

Programme

ISIN DE000BLB6H46

