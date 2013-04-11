New Issue- Cores prices 350 mln euro 2016 bond

April 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Corporacion de Reservas Estrategicas de

Productos Petroliferos (Cores)

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date April 19, 2016

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 99.823

Reoffer price 99.823

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over SPGB

Payment Date April 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB & HSBC

Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Spanish

ISIN ES0224261026

