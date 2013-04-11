New Issue- Cores prices 350 mln euro 2016 bond

April 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Corporacion de Reservas Estrategicas de
Productos Petroliferos (Cores)
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date April 19, 2016
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 99.823
Reoffer price 99.823
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over SPGB
Payment Date April 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB & HSBC
Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Spanish
