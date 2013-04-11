FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Texhong prices $200 mln 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
April 11, 2013 / 1:51 PM / in 4 years

New Issue- Texhong prices $200 mln 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Texhong Textile Group Limited

Issue Amount $200 million

Maturity Date January 18, 2019

Coupon 6.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.423

Payment Date April 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan

& Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings Ba3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SEHK

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

ISIN XS0914422059

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
