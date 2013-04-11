New Issue- Texhong prices $200 mln 2019 bond

April 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Texhong Textile Group Limited

Issue Amount $200 million

Maturity Date January 18, 2019

Coupon 6.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.423

Payment Date April 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan

& Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings Ba3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SEHK

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

ISIN XS0914422059

