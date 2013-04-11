New Issue- Texhong prices $200 mln 2019 bond

April 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Texhong Textile Group Limited
Issue Amount $200 million
Maturity Date January 18, 2019
Coupon 6.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.423
Payment Date April 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan
& Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings Ba3 (Moody‘s)
Listing SEHK
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law New York
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.