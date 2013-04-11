FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Great-West Lifeco prices 500 mln euro 2023 bond
#Market News
April 11, 2013 / 2:40 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Great-West Lifeco prices 500 mln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Great-West Lifeco

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 18, 2023

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.755

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 122.8bp

Over Bunds

Payment Date April 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Credit Suisse

Ratings A+ (S&P)

Full fees Undisclosed

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
