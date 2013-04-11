New Issue- First Gulf Bank prices 100 mln sfr 2015 FRN

April 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower First Gulf Bank PJSC

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 23, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 60bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 60bp

Payment Date April 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche bank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0211565756

Data supplied by International Insider.