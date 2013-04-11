FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- First Gulf Bank prices 100 mln sfr 2015 FRN
#Credit Markets
April 11, 2013 / 3:06 PM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower First Gulf Bank PJSC

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 23, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 60bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 60bp

Payment Date April 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche bank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0211565756

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
