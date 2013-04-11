FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-New Issue- Cores prices 350 mln euro 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
April 11, 2013 / 3:26 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-New Issue- Cores prices 350 mln euro 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated S&P and Fitch ratings to the table)

April 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Corporacion de Reservas Estrategicas de

Productos Petroliferos (Cores)

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date April 19, 2016

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 99.823

Reoffer price 99.823

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over SPGB

Payment Date April 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB & HSBC

Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P)

BBB (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Spanish

ISIN ES0224261026

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
