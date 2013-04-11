FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Kommuninvest prices $500 mln 2014 FRN
#Credit Markets
April 11, 2013 / 4:26 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Kommuninvest prices $500 mln 2014 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Kommuninvest I Sverige AB

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date October 17, 2014

Coupon 3-month Libor flat

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor flat

Payment Date April 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0918632356

