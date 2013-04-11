New Issue-Kommuninvest prices $500 mln 2014 FRN

April 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Kommuninvest I Sverige AB
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date October 17, 2014
Coupon 3-month Libor flat
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor flat
Payment Date April 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
