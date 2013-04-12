New Issue- LB Berlin prices A$100 mln 2016 bond

April 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Landesbank Berlin AG

Issue Amount A$100 million

Maturity Date May 2, 2016

Coupon 3.350 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 3.35 pct

Payment Date May 2, 2013

Lead Manager(s) LBB

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Berlin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000LBB0DD9

