New Issue- LB Berlin prices A$100 mln 2016 bond

April 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Landesbank Berlin AG
Issue Amount A$100 million
Maturity Date May 2, 2016
Coupon 3.350 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 3.35 pct
Payment Date May 2, 2013
Lead Manager(s) LBB
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Berlin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
