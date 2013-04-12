New Issue-CADES adds 250 mln euros to 2023 bond

April 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Caisse Amortissement de la Dette Sociale
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date April 25, 2023
Coupon 4.125 pct
Reoffer price 119.032
Yield 2.007 pct
Spread 39.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law French
Notes The issue size will total 5.274 billion
euro when fungible
Temp ISIN FR0011472836
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.