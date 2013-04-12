FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Atrium European prices 350 mln euro 2020 bond
April 12, 2013 / 1:57 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Atrium European prices 350 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Atrium European Real Estate Ltd

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date April 20, 2020

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.569

Yield 4.072 pct

Spread 290 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent 346.2bp

over the 3.25 pct January 04, 2020 DBR

Payment Date April 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings BBB- (S&P) & BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0918754895

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

