New Issue- EBRD adds $200 mln to 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
April 12, 2013 / 3:16 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- EBRD adds $200 mln to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction

& Development (EBRD)

Issue Amount $200 million

Maturity Date September 1, 2017

Coupon 0.75 pct

Reoffer price 100.223

Spread Minus 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total $1.7 billion

when fungible

ISIN US29874QCF90

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
