New Issue- EBRD adds $200 mln to 2017 bond

April 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction
& Development (EBRD)
Issue Amount $200 million
Maturity Date September 1, 2017
Coupon 0.75 pct
Reoffer price 100.223
Spread Minus 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Daiwa & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total $1.7 billion
when fungible