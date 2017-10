SEOUL, April 15 (Reuters) - South Korean telecoms company KT Corp said on Monday that it had decided not to join the competition to buy Vivendi’s 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom, but added that it may consider various investment options.

KT Corp previously submitted a letter of intent to buy a stake in Maroc Telecom in a deal its seller hoped would fetch 5.5 billion euros ($7.20 billion),

($1 = 0.7635 euros)