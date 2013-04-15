FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- UniCredit Bank prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
April 15, 2013 / 12:20 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- UniCredit Bank prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower UniCredit Bank AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 22, 2020

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.701

Spread 14 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 69.2bp

over the January 2020 DBR

Payment Date April 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche bank, DZ Bank,

Nord/LB & Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN DE000HV2AH47

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
