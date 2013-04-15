New Issue-Kaisa Group prices 1.8 bln Renminbi 2016 bond

April 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Kaisa Group Holding Ltd

Issue Amount 1.8 billion Renminbi

Maturity Date April 22, 2016

Coupon 6.875 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer Yield 6.875 pct

Payment Date April 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Credit Suisse, HSBC & JPMorgan

Ratings B1 (Moody‘s)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1000-100

Governing Law New York

ISIN HK0000146719

