New Issue-SBAB prices 750 mln euro 2018 bond

Apr 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower SBAB Bank AB
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date May 2, 2018
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.923
Yield 1.391 pct
Spread 57 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan & RBS
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under the issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.