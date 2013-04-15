New Issue-SBAB prices 750 mln euro 2018 bond

Apr 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower SBAB Bank AB

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date May 2, 2018

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.923

Yield 1.391 pct

Spread 57 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan & RBS

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under the issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0920218079

Data supplied by International Insider.