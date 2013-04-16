FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Deutsche Hypo adds 50 mln euros to 2015 FRN
April 16, 2013 / 8:57 AM / in 4 years

New Issue- Deutsche Hypo adds 50 mln euros to 2015 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date April 9, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor flat

Issue price 99.909

Reoffer price 99.909

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 4.5bp

Payment Date April 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DHyp

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 150 million euro

when fungible

ISIN DE000DHY3939

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

