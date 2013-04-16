New Issue- EAA prices 500 mln euro 2016 FRN

April 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt

(EAA)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 31, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 3bp

Reoffer price 99.982

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 3.5bp

Payment Date April 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, HSBC & LBBW

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN DE000EAA0SJ5

