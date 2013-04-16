FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- EAA prices 500 mln euro 2016 FRN
#Credit Markets
April 16, 2013 / 10:47 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue- EAA prices 500 mln euro 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt

(EAA)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 31, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 3bp

Reoffer price 99.982

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 3.5bp

Payment Date April 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, HSBC & LBBW

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN DE000EAA0SJ5

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

