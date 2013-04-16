New Issue- Agricultural Bank of China prices 479 mln Renminbi 2014 bond

April 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Agricultural Bank of China

(Singapore Branch)

Issue Amount 479 million Renminbi

Maturity Date April 22, 2014

Coupon 2.8 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date April 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DBS

Listing Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Governing Law Singapore

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

