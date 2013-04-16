New Issue-WGZ Bank prices 50 mln euro 2018 FRN

April 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower WGZ Bank AG Westdeutsche Genossenschafts

Zentralbank

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date April 19, 2018

Coupon 6-Month Euribor + 14bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 6-Month Euribor + 14bp

Payment Date April 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) WGZ Bank

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Duesseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN DE000WGZ7GG4

