April 16, 2013 / 12:46 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-WGZ Bank prices 50 mln euro 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower WGZ Bank AG Westdeutsche Genossenschafts

Zentralbank

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date April 19, 2018

Coupon 6-Month Euribor + 14bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 6-Month Euribor + 14bp

Payment Date April 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) WGZ Bank

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Duesseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN DE000WGZ7GG4

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

