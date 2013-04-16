New Issue-Origin Energy prices 750 mln euro 2020 bond

April 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Origin Energy Finance Ltd
Guarantor Origin Energy Ltd
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date October 23, 2020
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 99.785
Reoffer price 99.785
Spread 130 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 178.1bp
over the 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR
Payment Date April 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs International &
UBS Investment Bank
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Singapore
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
