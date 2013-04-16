New Issue- Rabobank adds 250 mln Mexican Pesos to 2017 bond

April 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Rabobank Nederland NV
Issue Amount 250 million Mexican Pesos
Maturity Date January 23, 2017
Coupon 4.625 pct
Issue price 100.574
Reoffer price 100.574
Payment Date April 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law Dutch
Notes The issue size will total 1.25 billion Mexican Pesos
when fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.