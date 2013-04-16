New Issue-IADB prices $1.0 bln 2020 bond

April 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date July 15, 2020
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 99.713
Reoffer price 99.713
Yield 1.417 pct
Spread 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 28bp
Over the 1.125 pct Due 2020
Payment Date April 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Goldman Sachs & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme