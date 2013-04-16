FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-IADB prices $1.0 bln 2020 bond
#Market News
April 16, 2013 / 2:56 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-IADB prices $1.0 bln 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date July 15, 2020

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.713

Reoffer price 99.713

Yield 1.417 pct

Spread 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 28bp

Over the 1.125 pct Due 2020

Payment Date April 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Goldman Sachs & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN US4581X0CA40

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
