New Issue- Kommuninvest prices $2.35 bln 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
April 16, 2013 / 3:31 PM / in 4 years

New Issue- Kommuninvest prices $2.35 bln 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Kommuninvest I Sverige AB

Issue Amount $2.35 billion

Maturity Date June 15, 2016

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 99.677

Reoffer price 99.677

Yield 0.604 pct

Spread 11 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 23, 2013

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan & Nomura

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
