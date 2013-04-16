FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- La Mondiale prices $600 mln Perp bond
#Credit Markets
April 16, 2013 / 3:52 PM / in 4 years

New Issue- La Mondiale prices $600 mln Perp bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perp bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower La Mondiale

Issue Amount $600 million

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 7.625 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 7.625 pct

Payment Date April 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & BNP Paribas

Ratings BBB+ (S&P)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0919401751

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

