New Issue- La Mondiale prices $600 mln Perp bond

April 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perp bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower La Mondiale
Issue Amount $600 million
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 7.625 pct
Reoffer price Par
Yield 7.625 pct
Payment Date April 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & BNP Paribas
Ratings BBB+ (S&P)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.