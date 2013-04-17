New Issue-Intesa Sanpaolo adds 250 mln euros to 2015 FRN

April 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo Spa

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date July 29, 2015

Coupon 3-month euribor + 150bp

Reoffer price 100.002

Discount Margin 3-month euribor + 150bp

Payment Date April 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, DZ Bank, LBBW, Raiffeisen Bank &

Unicredit Bank AG

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro

When fungible

Permanent ISIN XS0880279491

Data supplied by International Insider.