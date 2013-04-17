New Issue-EIB prices C$500 mln 2018 bond

April 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount C$500 million
Maturity Date April 24, 2018
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.657
Reoffer price 99.657
Yield 1.822 pct
Spread 22 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.