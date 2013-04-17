FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Bayern LB prices 200 mln euro 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
April 17, 2013 / 2:26 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Bayern LB prices 200 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date July 24, 2019

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.72

Reoffer price 99.72

Yield 1.047 pct

Payment Date April 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000BLB03X4

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

