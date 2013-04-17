New Issue- RCI Banque prices 300 mln stg 2018 bond

April 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower RCI Banque
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date April 25, 2018
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 99.857
Reoffer price 99.857
Yield 3.255 pct
Spread 260 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct March 2018 UKT
Payment Date April 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Lloyds & RBS
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Luxembourg & Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
