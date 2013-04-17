New Issue- Hypo Noe Gruppe prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

April 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Hypo Noe Gruppe Bank AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 23, 2018

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 99.52

Reoffer price 99.52

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, DZ Bank, Erste Group,

Nykredit Markets & Unicredit

Ratings A (S&P)

Listing Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN XS0921670385

