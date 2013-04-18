New Issue-EIB adds 600 mln SEK to 2017 bond

April 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thuraday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 600 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date August 12, 2017
Coupon 4.50 pct
Reoffer price 111.656
Reoffer yield 1.665 pct
Payment Date April 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Svenska Handelsbanken
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.089 pct
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 4.125 billion
Swedish crown when fungible
