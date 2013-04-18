New Issue-EIB adds 600 mln SEK to 2017 bond

April 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thuraday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 600 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date August 12, 2017

Coupon 4.50 pct

Reoffer price 111.656

Reoffer yield 1.665 pct

Payment Date April 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Svenska Handelsbanken

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.089 pct

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 4.125 billion

Swedish crown when fungible

ISIN XS0319826185

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.