New Issue- FMS prices 250 mln stg 2017 bond

April 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower FMS-Wertmanagement

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2017

Coupon 0.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.576

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct January 2017 UKT

Payment Date April 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Data supplied by International Insider.