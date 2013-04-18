FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- FMS prices 250 mln stg 2017 bond
April 18, 2013 / 1:31 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- FMS prices 250 mln stg 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower FMS-Wertmanagement

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2017

Coupon 0.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.576

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct January 2017 UKT

Payment Date April 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
