New Issue- GPN Capital prices 750 mln euro 2018 bond

April 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Issuer GPN Capital SA

Borrower Gazprom Neft OAO

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date April 26, 2018

Coupon 2.933 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 215 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB,

Gazprombank & JPMorgan

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s) & BBB- (S&P)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0922296883

