New Issue- GPN Capital prices 750 mln euro 2018 bond

April 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Issuer GPN Capital SA
Borrower Gazprom Neft OAO
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date April 26, 2018
Coupon 2.933 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 215 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB,
Gazprombank & JPMorgan
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s) & BBB- (S&P)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
