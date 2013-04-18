New Issue-EFSF adds 1.5 bln euros to 2016 bond

April 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Financial Stability Facility
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date March 07, 2016
Coupon 0.5 pct
Reoffer price 100.339
Yield 0.381 pct
Spread Minus 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 34.3bp
over the OBL#159
Payment Date April 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, JPMorgan & LBBW
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Full fees undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total 5.5 billion
euro when fungible
